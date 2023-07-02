StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PRTK opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. Research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 269,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,914,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares during the period. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.