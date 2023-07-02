StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $3.24 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.16.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

