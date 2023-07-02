StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

SPPI opened at $0.96 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $197.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

