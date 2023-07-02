StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.36 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

See Also

