StockNews.com Lowers East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Sell

EWBC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Shares of EWBC opened at $52.79 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In related news, EVP Gary Teo acquired 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

