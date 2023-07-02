StockNews.com Lowers Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $548.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 169.99% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $13,990,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,219,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $8,153,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 872,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

