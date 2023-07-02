StockNews.com Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TREX. UBS Group increased their target price on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 27,936.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,191 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Trex by 2,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,353,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Trex by 45.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,948,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.