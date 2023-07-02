StockNews.com Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to “Buy”

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on GFI. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Gold Fields Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of GFI opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
