StockNews.com Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to “Buy”

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GFI. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of GFI opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,380 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,511 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

