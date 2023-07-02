StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.