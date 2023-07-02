Susquehanna Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $39.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.