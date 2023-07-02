Susquehanna Trims RXO (NYSE:RXO) Target Price to $19.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NYSE:RXO opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RXO by 43.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,931,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,902,000 after buying an additional 4,804,495 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $218,016,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,899,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,585,000 after purchasing an additional 397,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 34.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,453,000 after purchasing an additional 532,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

