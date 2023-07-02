SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

