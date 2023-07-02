SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.39.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16.
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
