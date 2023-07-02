Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $33.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $29.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,032,258.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,337.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 159,142 shares of company stock worth $3,296,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.