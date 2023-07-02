Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.04.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SNV opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.