T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.