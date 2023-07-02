TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Up 65.5% in June

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAVHY opened at $14.49 on Friday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

