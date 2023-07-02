TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Up 65.5% in June

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TAVHY opened at $14.49 on Friday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile
