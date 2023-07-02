TD Securities Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$3.75

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $198.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

