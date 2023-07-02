TD Securities Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$76.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.69.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$50.21 and a 12-month high of C$68.90. The company has a market cap of C$66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

