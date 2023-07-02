TD SYNNEX Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for TD SYNNEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s current full-year earnings is $10.89 per share.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

SNX opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $95.60. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,114.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

