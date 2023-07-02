TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC downgraded TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

TerrAscend Stock Up 0.6 %

TerrAscend stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 125.03%. The business had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 million. On average, analysts expect that TerrAscend will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Further Reading

