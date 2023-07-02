TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC downgraded TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.19.
TerrAscend Stock Up 0.6 %
TerrAscend stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
