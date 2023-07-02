Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCBI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $49,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,023 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

