The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 274.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 185,677 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.49% of Cheesecake Factory worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,468,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 696,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,927,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $34.58 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

