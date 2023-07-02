The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.25% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 684.34 and a beta of 1.79. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.