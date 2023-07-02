The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 214.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after buying an additional 245,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

HSY stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

