The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lowered by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 48,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 129,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $357.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

