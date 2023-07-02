The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after buying an additional 103,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after buying an additional 131,444 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $265.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.84.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

