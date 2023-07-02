The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

