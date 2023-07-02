The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 433,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,819 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $26,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,053 shares of company stock worth $5,501,790. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $77.22 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.80, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.