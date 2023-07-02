The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $173.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

