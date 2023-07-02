The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

