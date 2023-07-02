Tiaa Fsb Has $1.15 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $148.83 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average is $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

