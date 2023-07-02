Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 571,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

ICE opened at $113.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.