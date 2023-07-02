Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Up 1.6 %

EXC stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

