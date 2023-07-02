TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $84.79 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $85.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,082,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,872,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $538,535,000 after buying an additional 165,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

