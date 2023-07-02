Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 50,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $3,931,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,990.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $79.07 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

