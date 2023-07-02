Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 187,500 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $58.63.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

