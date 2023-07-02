Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,000 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

NYSE:O opened at $59.79 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

