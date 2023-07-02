Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 7,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

