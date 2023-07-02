Tompkins Financial Corp Has $27,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $48.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

