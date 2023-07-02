Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $130,000 Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,981,000 after acquiring an additional 815,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,814,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.