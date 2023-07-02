Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,090 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $211.26 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day moving average of $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.