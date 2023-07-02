Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

