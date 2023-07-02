Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.53

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$106.53 and traded as high as C$109.41. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$108.83, with a volume of 119,661 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TIH shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.43.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$107.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.29. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$935.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5.7582011 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total value of C$319,500.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total value of C$319,500.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

