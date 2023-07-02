Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

NYSE TM opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.93. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,050,000 after buying an additional 106,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,992,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

