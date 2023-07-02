Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) versus International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Free Report) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global N/A N/A -149.48% International Money Express 9.95% 42.52% 15.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Treasure Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Treasure Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Treasure Global and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

International Money Express has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.38%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Treasure Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Treasure Global and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $70.39 million 0.26 N/A N/A N/A International Money Express $546.80 million 1.63 $57.33 million $1.50 16.35

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global.

Summary

International Money Express beats Treasure Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

