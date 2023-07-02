Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

