TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72.

Insider Activity

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $106.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $10,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,820,000 after buying an additional 176,611 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $7,030,099,000,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $6,730,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after buying an additional 120,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

