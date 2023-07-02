Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

TFC opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.