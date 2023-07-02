Truist Financial Cuts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $86.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.57.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $80.78 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,983.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,983.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,920 shares of company stock worth $388,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.