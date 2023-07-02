Truist Financial Cuts Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $34.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Sun acquired 6,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

